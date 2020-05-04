Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Plans Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) declared a dividend on Monday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DGOC traded up GBX 0.81 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 96.81 ($1.27). 872,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,295. The company has a market cap of $617.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.85. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55.

In other Diversified Gas & Oil news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($313,075.51). Also, insider David Edward Johnson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,704.81). Insiders have acquired 567,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,568,000 in the last quarter.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

