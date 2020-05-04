Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.18-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.08 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.52. 412,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,691,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

