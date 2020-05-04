Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM) declared a dividend on Monday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DSM traded down GBX 2.18 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.64). 54,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.13. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.04).

Get Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst alerts:

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.