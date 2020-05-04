Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.36.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 751,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,913. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after buying an additional 1,227,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

