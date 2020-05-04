Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Gap Down to $18.84

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $18.84. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 252,349 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

