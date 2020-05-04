Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Gap Down to $18.84

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $18.84. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 252,349 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.02.
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
