Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 120,928 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 16,363.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,928 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.36% of TopBuild worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 39.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on TopBuild from $122.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,909. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

