Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 94,914 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,914 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.74% of Zogenix worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $26,533,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $24,338,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,358,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 887,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141,792 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.83. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

