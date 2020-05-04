Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,051 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,763,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 824,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $89,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,649 shares of company stock worth $1,996,950. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,867. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

