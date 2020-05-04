Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stock Position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.53% of Vicor worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vicor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Carlson sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $81,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,701 shares of company stock worth $393,254. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,687. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

