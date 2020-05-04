Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $8.66 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.40% of LivaNova worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 28.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,953. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

