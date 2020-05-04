Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.15% of Proofpoint worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 103.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 114,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.3% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Proofpoint by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 221,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.02. 29,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $868,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,228 shares of company stock worth $10,664,520. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.