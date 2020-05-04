Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 101,097 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,097 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,266. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

