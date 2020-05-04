Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 269,601 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269,601 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.37% of TriNet Group worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 443,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 108,357 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $37,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and have sold 106,288 shares worth $5,664,310. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. 349,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

