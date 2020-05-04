Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 45,007 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,007 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.43% of Lendingtree worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth about $4,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 202.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 2.15. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.48.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

