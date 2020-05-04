Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,312 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.98% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 966,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,049,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 654,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 539,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 451,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 431,858 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,953. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $427.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDSI. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,464,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,777.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,583 shares of company stock worth $955,066 in the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

