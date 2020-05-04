Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.79.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 28,786,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,384,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

In other news, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

