EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.90. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 126,037 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $881.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.61.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. State Street Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.