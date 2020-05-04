Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.30. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 3,105,851 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 28,647,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $2,864,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 417,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

