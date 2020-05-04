F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 244.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 849,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,446. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.65. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,265 shares of company stock worth $991,712. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

