Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $384.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.95, for a total transaction of $5,071,184.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,490 shares of company stock worth $34,189,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.83. 237,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,314. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

