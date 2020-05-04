Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 819,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,259. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

