First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,364,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,064. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,628,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 680,590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,193,000 after purchasing an additional 498,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

