First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 259.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,097,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 191,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,934.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,735,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,836,000 after acquiring an additional 685,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,284,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 999,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,721. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

