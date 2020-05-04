First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Western Financial’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 235 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 603,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Western Financial has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.79.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

