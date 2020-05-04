Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Shares of NYSE FPH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 174,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,614. The firm has a market cap of $829.17 million, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Five Point has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Five Point will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,345,709.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,119,687 shares of company stock valued at $19,017,909. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five Point by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Five Point by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

