Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-91.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.4 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.76 EPS.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $4.05 on Monday, reaching $95.88. 1,679,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,278. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,198.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.54.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $2,487,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,805,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

