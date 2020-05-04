Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE FND traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,736. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.