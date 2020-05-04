Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Flowserve worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 141.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

