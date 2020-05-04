Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.20. Fluor Co. (NEW) shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 1,547,192 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after buying an additional 3,545,445 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after buying an additional 739,974 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $6,589,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

