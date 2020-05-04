Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,019 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 83,889,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,930,773. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

