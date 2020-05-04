Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 1,427,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,536. The company has a market capitalization of $834.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo purchased 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,640 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 411,971 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 148,155 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

