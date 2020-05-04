Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 422,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,430,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,503,000 after buying an additional 73,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,238,000 after buying an additional 51,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $24,567,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.