Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

NYSE:FSB traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $22.64. 33,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.60. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

