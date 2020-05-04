FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,300 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 592,779 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

