FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 800 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

