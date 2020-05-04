FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $317.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,316. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total value of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,601,042 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.