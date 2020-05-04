FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $341,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 5,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 246.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 71,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $2,624,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,796,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,960. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

