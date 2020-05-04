FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,946 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.52. 2,624,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,273. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

