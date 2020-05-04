FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.06. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

