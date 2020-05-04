FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 5,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,889,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.