FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 8,160 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 56.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. 6,956,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,898,737. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.