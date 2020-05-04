Gary G. White Purchases 1,925 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Gary G. White purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. 5,746,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.44.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

