General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Electric were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

GE traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.21. 136,352,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,394,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

