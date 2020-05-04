General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 136,409,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,394,064. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

