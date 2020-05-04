GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.42

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 244073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $772.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.13.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock valued at $298,305. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

