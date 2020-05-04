George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.40 per share for the quarter.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.09 billion.

WN traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 88,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,943. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a PE ratio of 77.33. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$84.01 and a twelve month high of C$113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.70.

In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total value of C$691,588.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,241,061.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

