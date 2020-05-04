Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 341,133 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 607.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,133 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.74. 3,957,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,988. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.