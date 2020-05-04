Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.54. 4,748,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,106. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

