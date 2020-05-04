Girard Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

EFV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,830 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

