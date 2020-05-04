Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,573.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,607 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.34% of Skyworks Solutions worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,162. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

